On the eve of President Donald Trump’s release of the so-called “Nunes Memo,” late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took off his gloves.

“This is a memo written by Devin Nunes, a Republican Congressman from California that claims the FBI overstepped their surveillance of Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page in a very obvious attempt to paint the FBI as biased against Trump and to discredit the work of Special Counsel Mueller,” Kimmel told viewers.

“This is how our government works now: If your party is in charge, you can lie, you can cheat, you can game the system to benefit your buddies, you can basically do whatever you want,” he said.

Nunes, a Republican Congressman from California, heads the House Intelligence Committee and oversees that body’s Russia investigation “in spite of the fact that he recused himself from the investigation, after he got caught sneaking to the White House to share information with the people he was supposed to be investigating,” Kimmel explained.

“To call Devin Nunez Donald Trump’s lap dog would be an insult to dogs. And laps,” he snarked.

Meanwhile, Trump’s strategy, as detailed by Kimmel, goes like this:

“When a newspaper digs whatever you did up, and publishes a story about it, you don’t just attack the facts, you don’t just attack the story, you attack the newspaper. The newspaper is biased. Even if the newspaper clearly isn’t biased.

“That’s Step 1. Step 2 is when multiple newspapers, and news organizations, and reporters, further an investigation, whatever it is, when they report something you don’t like. If you’re the President now, you don’t just attack the newspapers or the news networks, you attack the media. You say the media is biased. You call them the elite media. They’re all in league together. Everyone except Fox and Friends is plotting to get you. Because they don’t want America to be great again!”

“And then, once the media is playing defense, you climb another rung…When the FBI steps in and starts sniffing around and handing out subpoenas…what do you do? Same thing you always do…You discredit the FBI, you discredit the special counsel, you discredit anybody who might possibly come up with information you don’t like.”

Kimmel noted many of the people Trump says are against him are lifelong Republicans.

“Like Robert Mueller. Who voluntarily enlisted in the Marines to fight in Vietnam; who served as US Attorney; who served in the Department of Justice; who prosecuted John Gotti, who was named director of the FBI by President Bush. Robert Mueller is now against you,” Kimmel said.

“Rod Rosenstein – who you appointed – turned. They are all somehow part of this conspiracy against you. And you want them out.”

Likewise, FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Trump pick, who says he has ‘grave concerns’ about the release of this memo and who Trump described six months ago, as “a man of impeccable credentials” – “now you have a problem with him.”

But, Kimmel argued, “maybe the most outrageous part of all of it” is the way Republican politicos are doing Trump’s bidding, singling out House Leader Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

“They will actually help you destroy the credibility of men they know are honest. They will destroy the credibility of institutions that are the necessary to the security of our country to get what they want.”

Kimmel described Ryan as “the ringmaster at the world’s most perverted circus. The lions are eating the horses. The tightropes are snapping, clowns are attacking children… and Paul Ryan is standing there, smiling and waving like an animatronic Forrest Gump.”

“Trump knows” if he’s “innocent” of involvement in the Russian election meddling, and obstruction of justice, “so he wants to release that memo just to cover himself. And that is probably what he will do tomorrow.”