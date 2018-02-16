Jimmy Kimmel took careful aim at President Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, and Marco Rubio and blasted them for their usual non-response to the latest school mass shooting.

“Another very sad day in America. Another senseless shooting,” Kimmel said at the top of his Thursday late-night show.

“This time at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman, a former student, opened fire yesterday,” killing 17 and wounding more than a dozen.

President Trump weighed in on the tragic events this morning from the White House; Kimmel played a clip:

Teleprompter Trump: “We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school.”

“Agreed,” responded Kimmel.

Teleprompter Trump: “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”

“Agreed,” Kimmel said again.

Kimmel’s advice to Trump: “Tell your buddies in Congress – tell Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio – all the family men who care so much about their communities, that what we need are laws. Real laws that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids.”

“Go on TV and tell them to do that. That is a perfect example of that common sense you told us you were going to bring to the White House. It’s time to bring it,” Kimmel continued.

“Tell these Congressmen and lobbyists who infest that swamp you said you were going to drain – force these allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets with money from the NRA, year after year after year, to do something. Now. Not later.”

Kimmel warned Trump & Buddies against trotting out their “It’s too soon to be talking about it” gag – though Rubio, for instance, already has done so.

“Because you guys said that after Las Vegas. You said it after Sandy Hook. You say that after every one of these eight now-fatal school shootings we’ve had in the United States this year,” Kimmel blasted.

Worse than doing nothing, “One of your very first acts as President, Mr. Trump, was to actually roll back the regulations that were designed to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill,” Kimmel said, continuing to clobber POTUS.

“And it is amazing to me that if one illegal immigrant causes a car accident, we’ve got to build a wall. Why are you looking for solutions to that problem and not this one?” Kimmel asked.

Kimmel finally agreed to let Teleprompter Trump finish his thought:

Teleprompter Trump: “To every parent, teacher, and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain.”

What we need, Kimmel told TT, is for a teenager to not be able to buy an AR-15.

“Somewhere along the line, these guys forgot they work for us. Not the NRA – us,” Kimmel told his audience, of Trump, Ryan, Rubio, and McConnell.

“And this time, we aren’t going to allow you to bow your heads in prayer for two weeks until you get an ‘all clear’ and we move onto the next thing,” Kimmel warned, ferociously. “We are going to make sure you do something this time.”

Urging viewers to visit website everytown.org, Kimmel also wanted them to write their representatives and demand action. And, if they don’t listen, “vote them out of office,” he suggested.

“Whatever you do, do something,” Kimmel told his audience. “Because I, for one, am very, very, very, very tired of this.”