In case you were wondering what a five-minute iteration of a late-night show would look like, Jimmy Fallon demonstrated Monday with Tonight Show Fallon Five.

“Please stop clapping we only have five minutes,” Fallon instructed the audience. NBC announced earlier this month it would debut the minutes-long versions of Tonight during Olympics, as Fallon competes in its own intense competition for ratings.

After brief clip of Fergie’s much-discussed NBA All-Star national anthem performance, Fallon snarked, “I don’t want to say it was rough, but even Trump took a knee.”

That was followed by clip-and-gags of:

German figure skater Paul Fentz freestyling to Game of Thrones music

Russian curling team member accused of cheating after failing drug test

The Olympics’ big U.S. Hockey story: “The women are going for gold while the men are close to being eliminated, which also kind of sums up the year 2018.”

With just one minute available to interview guest Paul Rudd about new Netflix movie Mute, the star revealed: