Kicking off his first full Tonight Show broadcast since NBC began broadcasting the Winter Games, Jimmy Fallon added his name to the list of industry celebs joining Parkland, FL school shooting survivors on March 24 in their March For Our Lives in Washington D.C.

“First of all I want to say our hearts go out out to the families of teachers and students killed,” Fallon said by way of opening last night’s show. “But our hearts also go out to the and also to students who survived..because of what they had to live through and what they have to live with.”

Two weeks earlier, a former schoolmate opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle. That massacre replaces the 1999 Columbine High School massacre as the country’s deadliest high school shooting, though the Sandy Hook Elementary School slaughter of 20 young children and six adults remains the country’s worst mass school shooting.

On his show, Fallon noted some of the Parkland students now are “speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults. They are high school students; it’s beyond impressive.”

“They are angry and doing something about it,” Fallon said, adding, “This is a real revolution.”

“I stand behind you guys, and I will be marching alongside with you, with my wife and two children…to show our support.”

Fallon’s family joins George and Amal Clooney, who pledged $500,000 to help underwrite the students’ efforts, and said they would join the Washington march. Others in Hollywood joined in making contributions, and some said they too would be at the march.