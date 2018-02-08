Jill Messick, the Hollywood studio executive and producer who was Rose McGowan’s onetime manager, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. She was 50. Her family confirmed the news and said Messick took her own life.

The family also put out a lengthy statement today, saying Messick was “collateral damage” in the fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and McGowan’s part in it. They said Messick was bipolar and had battled depression.

“Over the past few months, many women have come out with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, including Rose McGowan, who has repeatedly spoken with the press, striking out against not only her alleged attacker, but a great many others. One of them was Jill, who chose to remain silent in the face of Rose’s slanderous statements against her for fear of undermining the many individuals who came forward in truth. She opted not to add to the feeding frenzy, allowing her name and her reputation to be sullied despite having done nothing wrong. She never chose to be a public figure, that choice was taken away from her.” (Read the full statement below.)

Messick spent more than 10 years in exec roles at Paramount-based Lorne Michaels Productions and at Miramax, with producing credits on the film side including Frida and Mean Girls. On TV, she was an executive producer on NBC’s Bad Judge. She was in the midst of producing Warner Bros’ Minecraft.

She spent five years at the Weinstein-run Miramax fro 1997-2003, rising to SVP Production and shepherding pics like She’s All That. Frida, starring Salma Hayek, was nominated for six Oscars.

Last month, Messick’s name was added to the fray when Weinstein used emails from her and Ben Affleck in an attempt to refute McGowan’s claims made during her book tour that Weinstein sexually assaulted her. The email reveal, Messick’s family said, devastated her.

“Seeing her name in headlines again and again, as part of one person’s attempt to gain more attention for her personal cause, along with Harvey’s desperate attempt to vindicate himself, was devastating for her,” it read. “It broke Jill, who was just starting to get her life back on track.”

Representatives for Weinstein and McGowan did not respond to requests for comment.

Messick is survived by her two children, Jackson and Ava; their father, Kevin Messick; her

father, Michael; her brother, Jan; and her partner, Dan Schuck.

Here is the family’s full statement: