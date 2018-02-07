“How many others are there like me?” Jessica is searching for answers in the second season of Netflix’s Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

In Season 2, New York City PI Jones (Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Along with Ritter, returning Season 2 cast includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is executive produced by series showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, Ruelle Tucker, Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb, who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.

Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones premieres March 8 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.