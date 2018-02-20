Jessica Chastain is indeed in early negotiations to join the sequel to It, the New Line horror pic based on Stephen King’s book that last fall dominated the marketplace and grossed an outsized $700 million at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Chastain’s involvement has been tipped for months, starting with It filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti in an interview in Septemeber with Deadline.

Sophia Lillis, who plays Beverly in The Losers, looks a lot like Chastain, and she has even said publicly she’d want the Molly’s Game star to play her. Smart move: Chastain starred in the Muschietti siblings’ Mama, and the filmmakers told Deadline ahead of the film’s moster release that they would “love” to have Chastain play Beverly in the sequel, which is based on the second half of King’s novel. The plot focuses on the The Losers 27 years later, when they’ve grown up and moved away — before then a devastating phone call brings them back. Andy Muschietti is back to direct Gary Dauberman’s script.

There were even plans for a coda in the first pic where Chastain is shown getting the message that Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) has returned, 27 years later. “I think one of the first things that we noticed when we saw Sophia come into the room was, my gosh, you look like [Chastain],” Barbara Muschietti said. “It’s a strange kind of connection but we will see.”

The It sequel already has a September 6, 2019 release date staked out. That’s the same post-Labor Day frame that the first chapter launched in, bowing to $123.4M at the domestic box office — a record for September.