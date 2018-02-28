MTV has renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a second season ahead of the Jersey Shore revival’s April 5 debut as MTV’s first ever day-and-date global premiere.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, from creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano, is part of the recent ramp-up of unscripted programming at MTV that has fueled the network’s ratings comeback under president Chris McCarthy. After years of declines, MTV has posted nine consecutive months of year-over-year growth in primetime Live+same day ratings among adults 18-49, its longest streak since 2000. In the span of those nine months, MTV’s 18-49 numbers have risen 20% year-over-year, the most among the top 40 cable networks, with original series premieres up 34% vs year ago.

One of these original series premieres was Floribama Shore, from Jersey Shore creator Salsano. Recently renewed for a second season, it is one of three new MTV reality series from the prolific producer, along with the upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Winter Break: Hunter Mountain.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation features original Jersey Shore housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino who reunite in Miami for the vacation of a lifetime. The setting of the new season — and its exact title — are still being finalized.

Salsano is executive producing via her 495 Productions.