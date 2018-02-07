The tanned, fist-pumping crew from Jersey Shore Family Vacation is going global. MTV dropped a new trailer today and announced that the revival of the reality series will premiere across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries on April 5 at 8 PM ET/PT, marking its first global youth brand.

As seen in the trailer, the return of the series welcomes back original Jersey Shore housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. They will reunite and bring their GTL lifestyle to Miami for one hell of a vacation that more than likely will include similar high jinks from the original series that began in 2009 and ran through 2012.

Jersey Shore became MTV’s biggest reality series and spawned formats all around the world including Geordie Shore, which airs in the UK and internationally; Gandia Shore in Spain; Warsaw Shore in Poland; Acapulco Shore in Mexico; and Super Shore, which brings cast from Acapulco and Gandia together under one roof in an exotic location. The hit franchise returned to the U.S. last year with Floribama Shore, which marked the network’s highest-rated new series premiere in over three years and has been renewed for a second season.

495 Productions Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as executive producers for MTV.