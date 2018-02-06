Actress Jenny Slate is about to step into a pair of iconic tights. The Zootopia actress is lending her voice to Disney Junior’s revival of Muppet Babies as Miss Nanny.

Slate will be taking the Miss Nanny torch from iconic Leave it to Beaver matriarch Barbara Billingsley, who voiced the character in the original animated series from the ’80s. Like the original, Miss Nanny will only be seen from the torso down and will be wearing snazzy tights which will change in each episode to reveal the story’s theme. This is different from the original series which had Nanny donning striped tights.

The series chronicles the hilarious playroom antics of the young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and brand-new Muppet Baby, Summer Penguin. As always, Miss Nanny gently and cheerfully encourages the Muppet Babies to use their imaginations to explore the farthest corners of the universe and to utilize their creative thinking to solve most any problem.

“She’s a good nanny and a caretaker for them because she nurtures what they have inside of themselves which is really sweet,” said Slate about her character in the video below.

“She’s the perfect person for it,” gleams Executive Producer Tom Warburton. “She has that quirky voice that has that twist of fun to it.”

“I am so excited that it gets to be me!” laughs Slate.

Also joining the cast are: Melanie Harrison (Fish Hooks) as Piggy; Dee Bradley Baker (Milo Murphy’s Law) as Animal; Ben Diskin (The Spectacular Spider-Man) as Gonzo; Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) as Fozzie Bear; Jessica DiCicco (Puppy Dog Pals) as Summer; and rounding out the cast as Kermit is Matt Danner (Gravity Falls), who also serves as supervising director on the series.

Warburton is executive producer and Emmy Award-winner Eric Shaw is story editor and co-producer. Muppet Babies is a co-production between Disney Junior, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media’s (DCPI) Publishing and Digital Media group, and The Muppets Studio.