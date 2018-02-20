STXfilms had dated Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy Second Act for a Nov 21 release.

The pic directed by Peter Segal also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams.

STX

Second Act is billed in spirit of Lopez’s Maid In Manhattan, and the Mike Nichols’ movie Working Girl. When a big-box store employee, played by Lopez, reinvents her life and her lifestyle, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

The movie was developed by STX with Lopez from an idea conceived by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham. Pic is written and produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham, with Lopez and Benny Medina also serving as producers.

Second Act will go wide on Thanksgiving eve against Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2, Universal’s Robert Zemeckis drama The Women of Marween, and MGM’s Creed 2.