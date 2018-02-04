20th Century Fox dropped the latest Red Sparrow trailer during Super Bowl LII. Jennifer Lawrence teams up with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence in a movie about a ballerina who is recruited by Russian intelligence for “Sparrow School”. There she is taught how to use her body as a weapon with her first mission involving the target of a CIA agent.

The new 30-second spot is a quick look at Lawrence’s character journey of becoming a “Sparrow” that seduces and manipulates.

Lawrence is directing Justin Haythe’s script for the film, which features a loaded cast including Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.

The Oscar-winning Lawrence toplines as Dominika Egorova, a Russian dancer who, due to circumstances well beyond her control, becomes the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their bodies and minds as weapons. Turns out she’s the best recruit they’ve ever seen. But soon she must reconcile the person she was and the power she now commands with everything she cares about at risk — including an American CIA agent (Edgerton) who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

Peter Chernin is producing with Steve Zaillian, Jenno Topping and David Ready.