Like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence wants nothing to do with Harvey Weinstein’s attempts at image polishing.

“Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit,” says Lawrence in a statement from London, where her Red Sparrow is opening. “This is what predators do, and it must stop.

“For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time’s up.”

In court documents filed this week, Weinstein attempted to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of all women who worked with the producer, noting that such an overbroad category would include Streep “who has always been respectful” toward Weinstein, and Lawrence, who the filing quoted as saying Weinstein “had only ever been nice to me.”

Streep was the first to fire back, telling Deadline, “Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys use of my (true) statement — that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship — as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitive. The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them — regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed.”