SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead.

Fans are still reeling from events from last night’s episode of The Walking Dead — including some of the cast members. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the not-so-likable, barbed wire bat-toting Negan, proved that he is nothing like his character by paying tribute to Chandler Riggs, whose character Carl saw his demise in the midseason premiere.

Carl’s death was inevitable since the midseason finale, but when it actually happened people were all up in their feelings — Morgan especially. In a lengthy Instagram post, he had nothing but loving words to describe his experience working with Riggs.

“You, my friend, are an incredible young man,” he wrote. “Well before joining this cast I was a fan… a fan that loved watching you grow up in front of a camera. From the moment you first put on the way too large sheriffs hat as a boy… to the end, the hat so befitting of the man Carl had become. Wiser and more compassionate than all of us. You held all of our hearts.”

He goes on to say how he was a fan of the Negan-Carl relationship in the comics and says that although it is sad Riggs is leaving the show, he is a “powerful actor.”

