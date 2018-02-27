SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead.
Fans are still reeling from events from last night’s episode of The Walking Dead — including some of the cast members. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the not-so-likable, barbed wire bat-toting Negan, proved that he is nothing like his character by paying tribute to Chandler Riggs, whose character Carl saw his demise in the midseason premiere.
Carl’s death was inevitable since the midseason finale, but when it actually happened people were all up in their feelings — Morgan especially. In a lengthy Instagram post, he had nothing but loving words to describe his experience working with Riggs.
“You, my friend, are an incredible young man,” he wrote. “Well before joining this cast I was a fan… a fan that loved watching you grow up in front of a camera. From the moment you first put on the way too large sheriffs hat as a boy… to the end, the hat so befitting of the man Carl had become. Wiser and more compassionate than all of us. You held all of our hearts.”
He goes on to say how he was a fan of the Negan-Carl relationship in the comics and says that although it is sad Riggs is leaving the show, he is a “powerful actor.”
SPOILER (for the six people that are somehow in the dark… and get news from Instagram?) @chandlerriggs5 man…. what a pleasure. Not only getting to work with you… but, getting to know you. You, my friend, are an incredible young man. Well before joining this cast I was a fan… a fan that loved watching you grow up in front of a camera. From the moment you first put on the way too large sheriffs hat as a boy… to the end, the hat so befitting of the man Carl had become. Wiser and more compassionate than all of us. You held all of our hearts. Honestly… a huge reason I wanted so badly to join this band of misfits… was because I was such a fan of the Negan Carl relationship in the comics… that storyline was one of my favorites, as I know it was one of yours. I’ll forever be dissaponted we only scratched the surface of what could have been. BUT… I can take total solace in the fact that you are out there… doing your thing. You’ve grown into an amazing young man as well as a powerful actor… the world is your oyster Riggs. We all get to sit back and watch you kill it. So.. know you are missed on the show… but know you have a big ole group of family all here for you if needed… and eagerly awaiting whatever comes next. Love you Riggs. See you soon.