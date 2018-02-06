In the latest ripple effect from the CEO switch at Hulu, Fox Networks Group today has promoted Jeff Hughes to president of its Digital Consumer Group.

The move was announced by FNG president and COO Brian Sullivan, who previously ran DCG and to whom Hughes will continue to report. Sullivan was upped to his new post in December after Randy Freer left Fox’s exec ranks last fall to become the head of Hulu.

Hughes leads digital strategy and execution for all entertainment and sports brands, including overseeing TV Everywhere and streaming products. Hughes previously served as president of technology and innovation for DCG and was an integral part of the launch of the company’s new streaming platform, currently deployed across its authenticated apps.

“Jeff has a unique combination of technology expertise and senior management experience, which, along with his insight into the needs of consumers, makes him the perfect executive to lead our digital team,” said Sullivan. “From my time with Jeff at Fox to our previous experience together at Sky, I have seen him create and harness exciting digital opportunities, and I look forward to watching him continue to do that in this new role.”

Before joining FNG in 2016, Hughes served for five years as CEO and then chairman of the board for Omnifone, a UK-based digital music streaming platform company that powered some of the world’s largest companies’ music services. Prior to that, he was the Director of IT and strategy for BSkyB, managing a team of 1,500 people charged with building and operating all of the company’s technology systems.

Hughes began his career in consulting, rising to senior positions in PwC and IBM.