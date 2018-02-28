UPDATED with Netflix statement: Jeff Franklin has been removed as showrunner on Netflix’s Fuller House amid allegations of inappropriate behavior, Deadline has confirmed. Studio Warner Bros. TV also severed ties with Franklin.

“We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Deadline.

The decision to remove Franklin followed accusations that he had been verbally abusive to staffers and made inappropriate comments in the writers room. Variety was first to report Franklin’s exit.

Spinoff Fuller House has been a hit for Netflix, having recently been renewed for a fourth season. Netflix said Season 4 will go forward.

“Fuller House will return for a fourth season, as planned,” the streaming service said in a statement. “We hope to go into production in the next few months.”

The series stars Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Adam Hagenbuch, Ashley Liao and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.