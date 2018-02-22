Jason Winer (Life in Pieces) is set to direct and executive produce ABC comedy pilot Single Parents, from New Girl creator/executive producer Liz Meriwether and writer J.J. Philbin and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Philbin based on a story by her and Meriwether, Single Parents revolves around a group of dysfunctional single parents who lean on one another as they raise their kids, look for love and ultimately realize survival is only possible with the help of one another. The gig is part of Winer’s overall deal at 20th TV where his Small Dog Picture Company is based.

Winer directed the pilots for Life In Pieces, currently in its third season on CBS, Modern Family, now in its 10th season on ABC, and Don’t Trust The B__ in Apartment 23, which aired for two seasons. He’s currently director-executive producer of Life In Pieces and was a director/co-executive producer on Modern Family for its first six seasons. He also worked with Meriwether on New Girl as a director. Winer is repped by ICM Partners and Mosaic.