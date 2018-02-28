Sleepy Hollow alum Janina Gavankar has booked a series regular role opposite Erin Foster and Don Johnson in Fox’s untitled comedy pilot (fka Daddy Issues) from actress-writer Foster, New Girl creator Liz Meriwether, 20th Century Fox TV and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The untitled comedy, written by Foster and loosely based on her life, revolves around single, 30-something Andi (played by Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad. Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad has fallen in love with her best friend.

Gavankar co-stars in Sundance pic Blindspotting and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, opposite Logan Lehrman and Elle Fanning. Previously, she was a series lead in Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and HBO’s True Blood. She’s repped by APA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Felker Toczek.