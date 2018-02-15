Former Salem star Janet Montgomery is set as a female lead in NBC’s untitled Bellevue hospital hourlong drama pilot from David Schulner, Peter Horton and Universal TV.

Written by Schulner, the drama is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, the memoir that inspired the series.

The character-driven medical drama follows the new director of Bellevue Hospital, whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritizing patient care. Located in Manhattan, Bellevue is the only hospital in the world that has the capability to treat Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the President of the United States all under one roof.

Montgomery will play Dr. Laura Bloom, an attending ER doctor. Moonlighting to make more money, she’s spreading herself too thin and running on fumes. Montgomery fielded multiple offers this pilot season before going with the NBC drama. The project reunites her with the network where she recently recurred on flagship drama This Is Us.

Related2018 NBC Pilots

Schulner and Horton executive produce for Universal TV, and Horton directs.

English actress Montgomery played the lead, Mary Sibley, on WGN America’s Salem. She also has a role on Matt Weiner’s upcoming Amazon anthology series The Romanoffs. Montgomery is repped by CAA, Management 360 and‎ Hamilton Hodell.