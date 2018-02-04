Less than 24 hours away from the Super Bowl and there have been a flurry of rumors circulating. One of the big ones was that Janet Jackson was going to perform during NFL’s biggest game of the year. Unlike the other rumors making their rounds on the Internet, Janet — Miss Jackson if you’re nasty — officially put hers to rest.

The music legend took to Instagram to shoot down the rumors saying, “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not. Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

It seems as though the rumor came out of thin air — but it also stems from the fact that Justin Timberlake is this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer. 14 years ago, Jackson and Timberlake took the stage together for the halftime performance which ended with the former ‘Nsync member ripping off a piece of Jackson’s clothing exposing her breast. That said, it is understandable why Jackson wouldn’t want to take the Super Bowl stage again.

As a result, CBS was fined $550,000 by the FCC, but the 3rd U.S. Court of Appeals had ruled that they didn’t have the right to fine CBS Corp for airing the accidental R-rated moment.

The incident became known as “Boobgate”(or to others, “Nipplegate”) and after 14 years, people still aren’t happy with Timberlake. Many believe that Jackson got the wrong end of the stick as she has received the most of the criticism while Timberlake hasn’t taken full responsibility for his part for the “wardrobe malfunction.” The hashtags #JusticeforJanet and #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay quickly became trending topics the days leading up to Timberlake’s performance at the 52nd Super Bowl which has the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against New England Patriots at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.