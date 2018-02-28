James Roday To Star In ‘A Million Little Things’ ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Former Psych star James Roday has been tapped as a lead in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In the tone of The Big Chill, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Roday will play Gary who is known for his deflective humor, a habit of sleeping with everyone, and complete control over his emotions. Roday joins previously cast Romany Malco, David Giuntoli, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son and Christina Moses..