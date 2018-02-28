Click to Skip Ad
James Roday To Star In ‘A Million Little Things’ ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Former Psych star James Roday has been tapped as a lead in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In the tone of The Big Chill, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Roday will play Gary who is known for his deflective humor, a habit of sleeping with everyone, and complete control over his emotions. Roday joins previously cast Romany Malco, David Giuntoli, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son and Christina Moses..

Roday is best known for his eight-season stint on USA Network’s Psych, on which he starred opposite Dule Hill, wrote, directed and produced. Roday recently co-wrote and starred in the Psych reunion movie and directed episodes of Fox’s Rosewood and The Resident. Roday will next be seen in the features The Buddy Games, directed by Josh Duhamel, and untitled Hollywood Hills Project. He is reppted by ICM Partners, Principal LA & Piekoff/Mahan.

