Deadline has confirmed that James Mangold is attached to direct an untitled Ford vs. Ferrari project for 20th Century Fox.

The news comes in the wake of the studio halting production on the Patty Hearst biopic that Mangold was attached to direct. The Logan director is also set to direct The Force for 20th Century Fox which has a release date of March 1, 2019. No word on whether the Ford vs. Ferrari pic or The Force, the David Mamet scripted take on Don Winslow’s crime thriller, is Mangold’s next feature.

Fox previously had rights to the A.J. Baime book Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, And Their Battle for Speed And Glory At Le Mans. Those rights have since moved to Legendary, who is developing the book into a TV series. This film would be a new take on the true story, developed by Mangold.

Based on a true story, Untitled Ford vs. Ferrari will follow an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new race car with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Chernin Entertainment is producing the untitled Ford vs. Ferrari pic. Mangold is developing along with screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. No cast announcements at this time. Variety originally broke the news on the project.