Lewis Gilbert, who directed three of the most successful James Bond movies, has died aged 97.

Gilbert, who directed You Only Live Twice, The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, was born in 1920 in Hackney in London and directed more than 40 films in his career. Starting out as a child actor, in 1933’s Dick Turpin, he served as an assistant on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1939 thriller Jamaica Inn.

After directing a number of war novel adaptations, Gilbert directed Michael Caine’s Alfie, which was was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture. He initially turned down directing You Only Live Twice but accepted after being persuaded by producer Albert R. Broccoli, going on to directing two other Bond titles before directing a number of smaller scale British dramas.

These included Educating Rita in 1983 and Shirley Valentine in 1989. He was handed a CBE for his achievements in film in 1997 and in 2001 was made a Fellow of the British Film Institute, the highest accolade in British film. His last film was 2002 comedy Before You Go, which starred Julie Walters.

Gilbert was remembered by a number of celebrities and people who worked with him.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed said he had a “tiny homage” to Moonraker in Ant-Man and The Wasp, while British presenter David Walliams thanked him for “all the joy you brought me and millions of others”. “I met Lewis Gilbert in a restaurant in London. He was having lunch with Sir Roger Moore. I told Lewis how much I loved the Bond films he had directed & he asked me ‘how did you like my friend Jaws?’ as if I was 10 years old even though I was 40! I loved feeling 10 again though,” he added.