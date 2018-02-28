Actors James Badge Dale (Only The Brave) and Brian Geraghty (The Alienist) have been tapped to star in the indie drama, The Incident At Sparrow Creek Lumber from writer, director Henry Dunham. The script, which was featured on 2015’s Black List under the title Militia, is described as a locked-room paranoia of Reservoir Dogs with the gritty intrigue of classic espionage fiction.

It follows reclusive ex-cop Gannon (Dale), who’s forced out of retirement after he realizes a mass shooting at a police funeral was committed by a member of the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Gannon quarantines his fellow militiamen in the remote lumber mill where he sets about a series of grueling interrogations, intent on ferreting out the killer.

REX/Shutterstock

Patrick Fischler, Chris Mulkey, Robert Aramayo, Happy Anderson, and Gene Jones will co-star in the film, which will go before cameras next month in Dallas.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 producer Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk are producing via Cinestate along with Sefton Fincham from Look to the Sky Films, Adam Donaghey, and Johnathan Brownlee. Exec producers are Preston Poulter, Steve Gossett Jr., Levi Sheck, and Danielle Cox as well as Nate Bolotin and XYZ Films, who will also handle the foreign sales. UTA is repping the domestic rights.

Dale is repped by CAA, MJ Management, and attorney Geoffry Oblath and Geraghty by UTA, Management 360, and attorney Craig Emanuel.

Dunham is repped by UTA, Madhouse Entertainment, and attorney Stephen Clark.