Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort, and Zendaya have signed on to star in Finest Kind, a crime thriller written and directed by Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential). It follows two brothers (Gyllenhaal and Elgort) who strike a dangerous deal with a crime syndicate that draws them into the Boston underworld.

Gyllenhaal is producing the pic with Riva Marker, under their Nine Stories banner, along with Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff via Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, and Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas.

30WEST is financing the film. STXinternational will rep international distribution sales for the film, which will be presented to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market. STX will also distribute directly in the UK and Ireland. CAA and Endeavor Content are handling the U.S. rights

Gyllenhaal, whose recent film credits include Stronger and Netflix’s Okja, is repped by WME. Baby Driver star Elgort is with CAA and Brookside Artist Management. Zendaya, who co-starred Spider-Man: Homecoming and can currently be seen on the big screen in Fox’s The Greatest Showman, is a client of CAA and Monster Talent Management.

Helgeland is repped by CAA.