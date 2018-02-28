EXCLUSIVE: J. Mills Goodloe, the screenwriter who most recently penned The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, has signed with ICM Partners.

Related
ICM Partners Promotes 6 Agents To Partner Status

Fox’s The Mountain Between Us, helmed by Hany Abu-Assad, was adapted from Charles Martin’s novel. Goodloe also adapted Nicola Yoon’s Everything, Everything, which also bowed last year via Warner Bros starring Amanda Stenberg and Nick Robinson; and the Nicholas Sparks novel The Best Of Me which became a 2014 movie starring Michelle Monaghan and James Marsden. His credits also include co-writing 2015’s The Age of Adeline with Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.

Goodloe, who had been with UTA, continues to be repped by Nicole Clemens at Anonymous Content.