EXCLUSIVE: J. Mills Goodloe, the screenwriter who most recently penned The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, has signed with ICM Partners.

Fox’s The Mountain Between Us, helmed by Hany Abu-Assad, was adapted from Charles Martin’s novel. Goodloe also adapted Nicola Yoon’s Everything, Everything, which also bowed last year via Warner Bros starring Amanda Stenberg and Nick Robinson; and the Nicholas Sparks novel The Best Of Me which became a 2014 movie starring Michelle Monaghan and James Marsden. His credits also include co-writing 2015’s The Age of Adeline with Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.

Goodloe, who had been with UTA, continues to be repped by Nicole Clemens at Anonymous Content.