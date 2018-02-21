Gage Golightly (Red Oaks) has been cast as a lead of the CW’s comedic drama pilot The End of the World as We Know It, from Rob Thomas and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Powerless executive producers/showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, The End of the World as We Know It (formerly known as It’s The End of the World as We Know It) is based on the 2012 Alloy book by Iva-Marie Palmer. In the show, when a prison spaceship carrying the universe’s most deadly aliens crashes in Southern California, two millennial women — Kate (Golightly) and Laura, with bigger dreams than working at a kids’ pizza place in the Valley — are recruited by a space cop to hunt down the escaped criminals who have camouflaged themselves as eccentric Angelenos.

Golightly’s Kate is a struggling actress who’s unable to catch a break. She is looking for a role with a “hero line,” and finally might have found it when she and her best friend stumble upon the crashed spaceship.

Halpern and Schumacker executive produce via their Ehsugadee Productions with Veronica Mars creator Thomas and his frequent collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge via Spondoolie Productions as well as Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Golightly’s series credits include Amazon’s Red Oaks and ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley. Repped by ICM Partners and Industry Entertainment, she also is in the movie Step Sisters, which is streaming on Netflix.

