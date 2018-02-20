In the new trailer for the drama Ismael’s Ghosts, Oscar winner Marion Cotillard teams up with writer-director Arnaud Desplechin in a drama where a filmmaker is revisited by a former lover after he thought she was dead for nearly 20 years. The movie, which opened the Cannes Film Festival last year, marks a reunion between Desplechin and Cotillard who previously worked together in 1996’s My Sex Life… Or How I Got Into An Argument.

The film stars Mathieu Amalric as Ismael Vuillard, a filmmaker who is in the middle of shooting a new film. Ismaël still mourns the death of Carlotta (Cotillard) who died twenty years ago. He has started his life over again with Sylvia (Charlotte Gainsbourg) but when Carlotta returns from the dead, Ismael’s life is sent into a tailspin. Sylvia runs away and he is driven mad by these ordeals and abandons the shoot for his family home in Roubaix. There, he lives as a recluse, besieged by his ghosts. Watch the trailer above.