CAA has signed Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, executive producers/co-showrunners of NBC’s This Is Us. The top drama series on broadcast TV just drew 27 million viewers for its post-Super Bowl episode last night.

Aptaker and Berger emerged as key writer-producers on This Is Us during Season 1, penning multiple episodes including the season finale. They were promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside This Is Us creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman going into the current second season. The duo continue to write key episodes, including this week’s hour, which will follow This Is Us‘ Super Bowl episode and will focus on Jack’s funeral.

Comedy writers Aptaker and Berger, who are under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV — the studio behind This Is Us — previously were at Verve. The duo got their first professional writing gig on the NBC/20th TV comedy series Friends With Benefits and spent two seasons working on Fogelman’s ABC comedy series The Neighbors. They worked again with Fogelman on Fox’s Grandfathered before Fogelman brought them over to This Is Us.

On the feature side, Fox 2000 will release their film Love, Simon in March. Aptaker and Berger will continue to be repped by manager Eryn Brown at Management 360 and attorney Adam Kaller.