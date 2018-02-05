Christopher and Heather McQuarrie’s Invisible Ink production company has brought on veteran producer Jillian Share, former SVP Creative for Legendary, as EVP of Television Production and Development.

In her new role, Share will pursue television projects for the company to develop and will oversee all aspects of production.

As SVP of Creative Affairs at Legendary Entertainment, which she left in 2016, Share worked on several high-profile films. She served as an executive producer on Legendary and Legendary East’s first co-production, The Great Wall, where she oversaw production in Beijing, Qing Dao, and Gansu, China. She also was a producer on action thriller Spectral, overseeing production in Budapest, Hungary. Additionally, she served as an exec producer on Warcraft.

Under Invisible Ink’s first-look deal with Narcos producer Gaumont, the company is developing STL (working title), a TV adaptation of Gaumont’s César-nominated feature 36 Rue Des Orfèvres(36th Precinct), about the gritty criminal underworld and the ruthless competition between the cops at the Criminal Investigations Division. Christopher will direct, with both Christopher and Heather executive producing. Additionally, Christopher is developing to direct, with Heather producing, David Grann’s 2008 New Yorker feature The Chameleon, which was acquired by Netflix. Terrence Winter will co-write the script with Carl Capotorto and Rachel Winter producing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jillian aboard as we gear up for a busy and productive 2018,” said Christopher and Heather McQuarrie “Her experience, good taste and insight make her an excellent addition to our team.”