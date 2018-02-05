Internet TV suffered a blow on Super Sunday, as subscribers to Hulu and PlayStation Vue had service interrupted while watching the Super Bowl.

Hulu subscribers were up in arms Sunday night over losing their video feed on the Super Bowl during the climactic drive by the New England Patriots.

The live TV service was cut-off in some (but apparently not all) markets as New England quarterback Tom Brady was trying to drive his team in a last-minute effort to tie the game. That’s when all audio and video was cut off, with most customers getting the outage around 10 PM ET.

The reasons for the outage seemed to vary with location. Some got a message saying there was “no content available,” while others got an error code indicating that rights restrictions prevented the game from being shown.

Hulu responded with a tweet urging customers to restart the Hulu app to restore the feed. The company blamed unspecified technical issues.

PlayStation Vue also had an issue that briefly cut-off service to users viewing the Super Bowl.

PS Vue users: We apologize for the brief interruption some users experienced during the Super Bowl earlier today. It has since been resolved to full service. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 5, 2018