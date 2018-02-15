The International Documentary Association announced today that Kevin Iwashina has been appointed as President of the Board of Directors. He steps in for Marjan Safinia whose term ends this year. The IDA also announced that filmmaker and philanthropist James Costa and producer and Authentic Entertainment CEO Lauren Lexton have been elected as Co-Vice Presidents.

“I could not be more honored to be appointed the President of the IDA at this critical moment in documentary film,” said Iwashina. “Technology is expanding access to non-fiction storytelling in long form, series and audio formats and my new role at the IDA will ensure that we are maximizing our resources around advocacy and education to support the art form of the documentary narrative.”

Iwashina is an agent at Endeavor Content, a division of global entertainment leader Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG). In his position, he identifies financing opportunities, handles sales, and provides advisory services for media companies and content creators in the non-fiction space. Some recent Endeavor Content film and television under the non-fiction projects umbrella include Chef’s Table, Le Mans, The Grand Tour, Gleason, Step, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story, and Long Strange Trip.

Rex/Shutterstock; Authentic Entertainment

Prior to joining Endeavor, Iwashina served as Founder & CEO at Preferred Content (PC), a film, television and digital sales, production, and advisory company. While there, he oversaw the representation of fiction and non-fiction content creators to secure financing and distribution of feature films and episodic series concepts. Iwashina was the lead producer of the acclaimed documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi, which was a precursor to the aforementioned foodie-friendly Netflix docuseries Chef’s Table.

Costa is on the board of The International Fund for Animal Welfare, Farm Sanctuary, and Sea Shepherd. He is also on the Leadership Council for the Roundabout Theatre in New York City. He is director and producer of the documentary, Lunch Hour, and co-producer of the upcoming doc, SHAC.

Lexton is an Emmy Award-winning producer who is known for non-fiction television programming. Authentic Entertainment has been landed on Realscreen Magazineʼs “Global 100” list every year from 2007 to the present. Authentic has produced hit series including Flipping Out!, Knife Fight, Best Thing I Ever Ate, Ace of Cakes, among other projects in the short form and documentary space.

In addition, IDA announced that seasoned executive James Ackerman will maintain his position as Board Treasurer while Fonda Berosini, who is currently Executive Director of Communications, Digital Media at Disney/ABC Television Group, will continue her role as Board Secretary.