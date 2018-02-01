Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews is promoted to Executive Vice President of CBS News. She continues to oversee day-to-day news operations, including supporting editorial, personnel and newsgathering initiatives.

The 25-year CBS News veteran had served as SVP of News Administration since January of 2015, coordinating efforts of overseas and domestic bureaus, correspondents and producers, after four years as VP of News, in which she coordinated all day-to-day news coverage.

“[Ciprian-Matthews’] leadership has been central to our organization’s growth and transformation in this digital age,” CBS News President David Rhodes said in Thursday’s announcement.

Ciprian-Matthews served as CBS News’ foreign editor from 2006-2011; senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News from ’04 to ’06; and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage from ’00 to ’04. In 1998, she became the deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau, and served as senior broadcast producer for CBS News’ This Morning and the CBS Morning News from ’94 to ’98.

Ciprian-Matthews joined CBS News in October 1993 as senior producer for live segments on CBS This Morning.

Before joining CBS News, she was managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau, after stints as a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for the cable news network.