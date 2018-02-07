Sony has closed a deal for Infinitum, a spec by Marc Guggenheim that will be produced by Michael De Luca Productions. The pitch drew interest from Paramount, but Sony closed the deal. Studio is keeping the logline under wraps, but sources brought up the film Memento in describing the high-concept sci-fi action love story, intersected with some theoretical physics.

Guggenheim has been exec producer of the DC series Arrow and also writer on Legends of Tomorrow. He’s also aligned with the series transfer of Constantine as exec producer. He’s repped by WME, Syndicate Entertainment and Wendy Kirk.

Elishia Holmes developed the spec with Guggenheim and is overseeing the pic for De Luca. She will be exec producer.