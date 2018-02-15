There hasn’t been much footage or footage released for Incredibles 2. The first teaser didn’t give us much to chew on, but Disney and Pixar threw us a bone with some new posters this week. The load of posters (seen below)— which include images of the Parr family’s iconic costumes in various states of the laundry cycle — have been breadcrumbs leading to the sneak peek of the movie which dropped during the Olympic Games tonight.

The new trailer gave us tons of new footage from the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2004 original includes the original voice cast of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles alongside newcomers Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, Isabella Rossellini, Bob Odenkirk, and Catherine Keener.ncredibles can overcome together.

Brad Bird wrote the script is back in the director’s chair returns to direct the follow-up which spotlights Helen (Hunter) as she is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

The Incredibles 2 opens June 15.

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar