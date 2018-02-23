In her American television debut, young Australian actress Harriet Dyer (Love Child) has landed the female lead in In Between Lives, NBC’s drama pilot from writer Moira Kirland, Heyday Television — the joint venture of Harry Potter and Paddington producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal International Studios — and Universal TV.

Written by Kirland, In Between Lives centers on Cassie (Dyer), a mysterious young woman who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider solve the most unnerving and challenging cases the city encounters. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not.

Dyer’s Cassie is a lovely young woman haunted by hallucinations of vicious crimes, both past and present.

Kirland, who worked as a co-executive producer on the similarly-themed NBC/CBS drama series Medium, executive produces with Heyman and former Heyday TV executive Nancy Cotton.

In her native Australia, Dyer was nominated for Logie Award and AACTA award for for her performance in drama series Love Child. Her Australian series credits also include No Activity, Rake, Hyde and Seek and A Moody Christmas. She will next be seen in the feature Killing Ground, which premiered at the 2016 Melbourne International Film Festival and Down Under, which premiered at the 2016 Sydney Film Festival. Dyer is repped by Atlas Artists and RGM in Australia.