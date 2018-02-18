Imogen Poots’ drama Mobile Homes is heading to the U.S. after Dark Star Pictures acquired North American rights and set up a summer theatrical debut. The firm struck a deal with Mongrel International at EFM in Berlin for the border thriller, which is directed by Vladimir de Fontenay, based on his short film of the same name.

The film, which also stars Callum Turner, Callum Keith Rennie and Frank Oulton, is filmed in Niagra Falls and tells the story of the forgotten towns along the U.S. border. It follows Poots as a young mother as she drifts from one motel to the next with boyfriend and eight-year old son.

The film is produced by Frédéric de Goldschmidt from Paris-based Madeleine Films, Eric Dupont from Paris-based Incognito Films and Mike MacMillan from Toronto-based Lithium Studios Productions. It will get a theatrical release, starting in New York and LA, in the summer with Mongrel Media releasing theatrically in Canada in April, Thunderbird releasing in the UK and Nour Films releasing it in France.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Mobile Homes to U.S. audiences. The powerful message highlights the struggles of society’s underrepresented, a subject that could not be more relevant in the States today,” said Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dark Star Pictures. Michael Repsch is

interested in bringing auteur films to discriminating audiences. We feel the topic

and the style of our film fit perfectly in a lineup that aims at challenging the viewers

and encouraging conversations,” added de Goldschmidt.