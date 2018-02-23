The Mindy Project alum Xosha Roquemore has booked a season-long arc on the upcoming second season of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here.

Roquemore will play Dawn Lima, an in-your-face, sexy and fearless comedian who will talk about anything except who she really is. Dawn recently arrived in Los Angeles to try stand-up at Goldie’s after performing in Detroit and Chicago. Daughter of a preacher, she feels judged not only by her father but by the world at large. A “friend with benefits” of Nick (Jake Lacy), she is struggling with her sexual identity, not just professionally but also personally.

Created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Jim Carrey and Michael Aguilar, the fictional I’m Dying Up Here, based on the book by William Knoedelseder, explores L.A.’s famed 1970s stand-up comedy scene. It delves into the inspired, damaged and complicated psyches of a fictional group of competitive but close-knit comedians mentored by Goldie (Melissa Leo), a brassy comedy club owner who rules over her business with an iron fist but nurtures her comedians with tough love. The ensemble cast also includes Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin and Al Madrigal. Brad Garrett, Nicole Ari Parker and Stefania LaVie Owen will also recur in season-long arcs.

Flebotte, Carrey, Aguilar, Christina Wayne (Assembly Entertainment), Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson and Endemol Shine Studios serve as executive producers on Season 2.

Roquemore was a series regular on The Mindy Project and had a key role in the Oscar- nominated film Precious. She has also appeared in such feature films and TV series as The Disaster Artist, G.B.F., Southland, Rescue Me, My Boys, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Nurse Jackie. She is repped by UTA, Authentic and Schreck Rose.

