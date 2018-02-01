EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has taken U.S. rights to supernatural suspense thriller Our House, and is planning a late summer domestic release. Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz and Percy Hynes White star in director Anthony Scott Burns’ feature debut that’s penned by Moon scribe Nathan Parker. XYZ Films is handling international sales and will screen the movie at the EFM in Berlin later this month.

The story focuses on a young genius who accidentally invents a device that amplifies the paranormal activity within his family’s house, possibly bringing back the spirits of loved ones — and unleashing things that are far worse.

The U.S. deal was brokered by Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers, and by Arianna Bocco for IFC. Elevation has taken Canadian distribution, and Wild Bunch will be handling Germany.

Production companies are Propero Pictures, Resolute Films, Senator Film Produktion and XYZ. Producers include Lee Kim, Martin Katz, Ulf Israel and Karen Wookey. Executive producers are Davis Entertainment’s John Davis, XYZ’s Nick Spicer, and Kyle Franke, Derek Dauchy, Noah Segal, Adrian Love, David Kehrl and Reik Moller.

XYZ is coming off a successful Sundance debut of thriller Mandy starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache, and directed by Panos Cosmatos.