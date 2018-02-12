ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner, bringing the total number of partners at the Hollywood agency to 54. The names include Adam Ginivisian, who becomes the youngest partner at the agency. He is joined on the list by Ayala Cohen (Comedy), Hrishi Desai (Lit), Scott Mantell (Concerts/International), Kathleen Remington (Lit) and Lara Sackett (Physical Production). The appointments are effective immediately.

Clockwise from top left, Cohen, Desai, Remington, Mantell, Sackett and Ginivisian ICM Partners

Ginivisian, who began in the agency’s mailroom in 2007, jumped to agent in the Comedy Touring Department two years later and reps Jay Pharoah, Rob Schneider, Aisha Tyler, Desus & Mero, Anthony Atamanuik, Mikey Day, Southern Momma, Roseanne Barr, Chris Redd, Michael Kosta, Fortune Feimster and Orny Adams. His is also co-head of the Los Angeles Trainee Program.

Mantell, who also started in 2003 as an assistant, is Head of International Touring for the Concerts Department repping Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, D’Angelo, Jon Bellion, Cyndi Lauper, Jill Scott, and Postmodern Jukebox. He also handles bookings outside of North America.

Repping the Lit division, Desai’s clients include The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Bruce Miller and Happy!‘s Grant Morrison among others. Remington, who started her ICM career in 2003 as an intern, reps It and Annabelle: Creation screenwriter-producer Gary Dauberman’s and Fast and the Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan.

Cohen, a former Saturday Night Live producer, move to repping comedy clients in 2012, with a roster that includes Pete Davidson, Feimster, Amy Landecker, Pharoah, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong.

Sackett’s clients include editors Bob Ducsay, William Goldenberg, Tatiana Riegel and Hank Corwin, production designers Jack Fisk and Sarah Greenwood, and cinematographer Adriano Goldman.

“We are proud to welcome these outstanding agents into our Partnership,” the partners said in a joint statement. “Each has earned their ascension through a passion for advancing the careers of our clients, dedication to teamwork and great taste. They each make a unique and important contribution to our culture, which is a major factor in their elevation to Partner.”