EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Savoy Brown, one of the stars on Shonda Rhimes’ new ABC drama For the People, has signed with ICM Partners.

Brown stars alongside Britt Robertson in the Paul William Davies-written series, which is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” and follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country.

Brown will play Allison, Sandra’s (Robertson) best friend from law school and now a colleague in the Federal’s Public Defender’s Office.

Most known for her role in HBO’s recently ended series The Leftovers, Brown’s other TV credits include recurring stints on TNT’s young Shakespeare drama, Will, Freeform’s Stitchers and she’ll appear in the third and final season of Judd Apatow’s Netflix series Love.

Brown continues to be repped by managed by Bright Alliance Media.