EXCLUSIVE: In a move that signals the growing feature film ambitions of Netflix, the streaming service has made a multi-year first look deal with Ian Bryce, the producer of big scale films that include Saving Private Ryan, Almost Famous, War Machine, and the Transformers franchise. Bryce and his Ian Bryce Productions will move from Paramount Pictures. The producer first worked with Netflix on the David Michod-directed Brad Pitt-starrer War Machine, and the plan is to build on that relationship and have Bryce be a core supplier. On the film side, this follows a recent deal with War for the Planet of the Apes and the next Batman director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. It also follows the groundbreaking TV deal Netflix made with Ryan Murphy.

Andrew Cooper

“Anyone who has been fortunate enough to work with Ian Bryce will tell you he’s one of the best,” said Scott Stuber, who is head of Netflix’s film initiative. “Netflix started a great relationship with him on War Machine and his invaluable skill set will be a huge asset to us.”

Said Bryce: “My team and I couldn’t be happier to join Scott and the Netflix family as they continue to forge new creative pathways and boundaries. Our focus has always been on creating exciting and meaningful stories across multiple genres, and Netflix is the perfect home to do that.”

Bryce, who has worked on over 30 movies in 30 years — his other credits include Spider-Man, Speed, Twister and World War Z — continues percolating projects around town. They include the Matt Robinson-scripted family action adventure Big Guys at Paramount, the Todd Graff animated musical Toyland at Paramount Animation, the Andy Stern-scripted military biopic That Others May Live at Paramount, and the Bob Smiley & Justin Hensley-scripted Hope Heals at Sony. IBP has also secured shopping agreements and is actively developing features and series based on the iconic video game Oregon Trail, the popular racing series IndyCar, and the origins of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Bryce steers his production company with senior vice president Irene Yeung and vice president Aimee Blank. Bryce is repped by UTA’s Rob Carlson.