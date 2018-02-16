EXCLUSIVE Freddie Prinze Jr. (24) and David Fynn (Undateable) have been tapped as male leads opposite Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot I Mom So Hard from former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader, Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) and Warner Bros. TV.

Rex/Shutterstock

In addition, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone helmer Don Scardino has been tapped to direct. This marks Scardino’s second pilot directing gig this season; he also did the Fox multi-camera comedy Cool Kids.

I Mom So Hard is based on the popular web series #imomsohard whose creators/stars Hensley and Smedley topline the CBS adaptation.

Written by Nader and co-written by Hensley and Smedley, I Mom So Hard focuses on two moms (Hensley, Smedley) who show how their friendship gets them through being wives and mothers.

Fynn will play Brian, a hard-working, affable school teacher and fun father, Brian is devoted to his wife, Kristin (Hensley), and he’s willing to put a smile on her face at any expense. Prinze Jr will portray Hale. Married to Jen (Smedley), Hale is a work-from-home former athlete with a dry sense of humor. He has a great relationship with his wife’s best friend, Kristin, and her husband, Brian (Fynn).

Nader executive produces alongside Thomas via his Spondoolie Productions banner and his frequent collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge.

Prinze Jr.’s recent TV credits include voice roles in Star Wars Rebels and Robot Chicken. He’s repped by Gersh Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Jared Levine.

Fynn recently starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End musical School of Rock. The show was nominated for three Olivier awards, including Fynn’s nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Prior to that, Fynn co-starred on NBC’s multi-camera comedy Undateable. Fynn is repped by Gersh Agency, Luber Roklin and Independent Talent in the UK.

Scardino previously worked with Nader on 2 Broke Girls, directing multiple episodes of the CBS sitcom. He is repped by CAA and Parseghian Planco.