EXCLUSIVE: After co-writing the final two installments of The Hunger Games, Peter Craig is wading back into violent teen terrain. Fox 2000 and Chernin Entertainment have set him to adapt S.T.A.G.S., M.A. Bennett’s YA novel that was just published this week by the Penguin Random House imprint Delacorte Press.

The heroine is Greer, a first-year student at St. Aidan the Great’s School, an exclusive English boarding school. After being ridiculed by its snootiest group, the Medievals, she and nine other newcomer students are delighted to be invited by them to a weekend getaway that promises “hunting, shooting and fishing.” They get to the estate and find no adults on the premises, and Greer and the others soon find out they are the prey to be hunted by the Medievals.

Aside from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay installments, Craig’s other scripting credits include co-writing the just opened 12 Strong, along with The Town and Blood Father. The scribe is repped by CAA, Grandview and attorney Don Steele of Hansen Jacobson.

Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva are overseeing for Fox 2000.