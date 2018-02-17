The Humanitas Prize winners were unveiled tonight, awarded annually to encourage, stimulate and sustain the nation’s screenwriters. The 43rd annual honors for the first time separated feature film categories by genre, with Netflix’s Mudbound and Fox’s The Post tying for drama, A24’s Lady Bird winning for comedy and Fox’s Ferdinand winning for family.

Other film winners unveiled tonight in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton included HBO’s documentary Cries From Syria and Amazon/IFC’s Crown Heights with the Sundance Feature Film Award. Among the winners on the TV side were CBS’ The Big Bang Theory and the pilot of ABC’s The Good Doctor.

The organization also awarded two $20,000 scholarships; six emerging writer winners of the $15,000 New Voices program to pen pilot scripts supervised by veteran showrunners; and five winners of the Play L.A. program, which grants $1,500 to lend support to Los Angeles-based playwrights.

In another first, all prize winners donated their cash awards to nonprofit organizations dedicated to the arts, a grand total this year of $75,000.

Here is the full list of film and TV winners:

Feature Film, Drama

(Tie)

Mudbound, screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

The Post, written by Liz Hannah & Josh Singer

Feature Film, Comedy

Lady Bird, written Greta Gerwig

Feature Film, Family

Ferdinand, screenplay by Robert L Baird and Tim Federle and Brad Copeland; story by Ron Burch & David Kidd and Don Rhymer

Documentary

Cries From Syria, directed by Evgeny Afineevsky

Sundance Feature Film

Crown Heights, written by Matt Ruskin

30 Minute

The Big Bang Theory, “The Long Distance Dissonance,” teleplay by Chuck Lorre & Steve Holland & Tara Hernandez; story by Steven Molaro & Eric Kaplan & Jim Reynolds

60 Minute

The Good Doctor, “Pilot,” written by David Shore

Children’s Live Action

Degrassi: Next Class, “#ImSleep” written by Matt Huether

Children’s Animation

Doc McStuffins, “Hannah the Brave,” written by Kerri Grant