Pete Nowalk, creator, executive producer and showrunner of the ABC series How To Get Away with Murder, has signed a new rich three-year overall deal with ABC Studios, which is behind the Shondaland drama. Under the pact, Nowalk will continue his duties as showrunner on the Viola Davis-starring Murder, which is in its fourth season and is fully expected to be renewed for a fifth. He also will develop for broadcast, cable and streaming formats.

ABC Studios

Re-upping Nowalk is an important statement for ABC Studios. He is the first top creator/showrunner of a Shondaland series to sign a new deal with the studio following the August departure of Shonda Rhimes for a pact at Netflix. This marks Nowalk’s second overall agreement at ABC Studios.

“Pete is exactly the kind of creative, brilliant writer we are so proud to be in business with at ABC Studios,” said ABC Studios president Patrick Moran. “Our long relationship with him has not only resulted in incredible success, but he’s built a body of work with us that is nothing short of extraordinary.”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

The Nowalk-created Murder has won multiple awards from GLAAD, NAACP and AFI and scored Davis a history-making Emmy Award in 2015 and nominations in 2016 and 2017.

Nowalk previously served as a co-executive producer on ABC/ABC Studios’ Shondaland drama Scandal and spent six seasons on ABC/ABCS/Shondaland’s long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy where he rose to supervising producer. He was also a writer on spinoff Private Practice.

Nowalk is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.