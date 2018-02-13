New Line Cinema is developing a remake of its 1990 cult comedy House Party, a film to be produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, Deadline has confirmed. The Atlanta writing duo of Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori are aboard to write the script, and James and Carter are producers. The original starred Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of the rap duo Kid ‘N Play. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the pic about a house party to end all houses parties co-starred the likes of Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell-Martin, who went on to star on the hit TV series Martin. Two sequels were also released, the last in 1994. SpringHill has a multi-year movie, TV and digital deal with New Line parent Warner Bros.