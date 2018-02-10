Netflix is among those remembering Emmy-winning House of Cards and The Wire actor Reg Cathey, who died Friday at the age of 59.
“We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey,” Netflix said in a statement. “Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”
Read more reaction below from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, Samuel L. Jackson, Warren Leight, Miles Teller Michael McKean and Arvind Ethan David. We’ll be updating as more come in so refresh for the latest.