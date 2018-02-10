Netflix is among those remembering Emmy-winning House of Cards and The Wire actor Reg Cathey, who died Friday at the age of 59.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey,” Netflix said in a statement. “Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Read more reaction below from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, Samuel L. Jackson, Warren Leight, Miles Teller Michael McKean and Arvind Ethan David. We’ll be updating as more come in so refresh for the latest.

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018

There are words. Reg E Cathey was one of the kindest, funniest, talented badasses I have ever had the honor of knowing. We lost a really good man today. You will be missed brother.

https://t.co/UQGfxRriFO — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) February 10, 2018

Shattered at the loss of Reg E. Cathey! Brilliant actor, humorist & friend! Irreplaceable! The ancestors about to be challenged!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 10, 2018

I loved working with, and being with, the beautiful, mellifluous, magnanimous Reg Cathey. He was joyous. Peace, Reg pic.twitter.com/ksVGOQl1Dj — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 10, 2018

Just read that Reg E. Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 10, 2018

Reg Cathey was my friend and my wife's friend and a great actor. I am very very sad. RIP, Reg. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 9, 2018