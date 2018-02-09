The death of Jill Messick, the former exec and producer, is generating an outpouring of reminiscences from people she helped at a time when they were starting out. Messick’s family today released a barbed statement after her death, lamenting that being dragged into the Harvey Weinstein- Rose McGowan mess was just too much for her. But that association hardly defines her; it was a nano second of a long career. Here are some of the people on whose lives and careers Messick made a formidable impact. This post will be updated as more messages come in.

M Night Shymalan: “I met Jill when I was 22, living at my parent’s house and overwhelmed. She helped fight for my second film to get made at Miramax. Really made me feel I had a big sister protecting me. I am deeply saddened to hear of this tragedy. We take for granted the angels that come into our lives.”

Mark Waters: “Jill helped me get hired for Mean Girls, an opportunity I will always be thankful for. She was a terrific producer, there with me every day on set, and always a tireless, positive presence. She will be sadly missed by all of us who knew her.”

Tina Fey: “This is very sad news and my heart goes out to her family. Jill was instrumental in helping Mean Girls get to the screen. She was a fiercely dedicated producer and a kind person.”

Hot Rod directors/writers/stars Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg & Jorma Taccone: “We met Jill on our first movie Hot Rod. She was working as a producer for Lorne Michaels at the time and guided us through every step of the journey. We were new to everything and she graciously held our hands through the production, fought on our behalf and always cared about the creative process. She brought warmth and positivity to the set and the world. She will be missed.”

Producer Peter Abrams: “I worked intensely with Jill as an executive at Miramax for many years, from long days on the set during production to long hours in the office working tirelessly trying to make scripts sing. She was dedicated to excellence in all that she did, and always with a smile on her face and an understanding of her collaborators’ points of view. She will be missed by all those she touched with her grace, wit and talent.”