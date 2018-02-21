This week’s remarkable student protests — high school students — in Florida and other states in response to last week’s horrific mass shooting in Parkland, has already drawn the tedious and idiotic right-wing conspiracy mongering, but here’s a more encouraging response to the movement. With tonight’s CNN Town Hall hours away, Hollywood and the Beltway seem as stunned as they are praise-giving to these kids who are speaking truth to power.
Here is a sampling of Twitter messages to or about the students:
Chelsea Clinton, appealing to a right-wing website:
Student Cameron Kasky’s response to Bill O’Reilly:
And an oldie but a goodie: Student Carly’s classic response to Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren: