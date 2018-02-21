This week’s remarkable student protests — high school students — in Florida and other states in response to last week’s horrific mass shooting in Parkland, has already drawn the tedious and idiotic right-wing conspiracy mongering, but here’s a more encouraging response to the movement. With tonight’s CNN Town Hall hours away, Hollywood and the Beltway seem as stunned as they are praise-giving to these kids who are speaking truth to power.

Here is a sampling of Twitter messages to or about the students:

Back in the late Sixties I had to protest to bring our soldiers home from a pointless war. You students have shaken up the nation and are naming those complicit in the insanity and of the NRA reluctance for a sensible 2nd Amendment

You are the #NOWGENERATION !#Parkland pic.twitter.com/C0YirsyCgF — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 21, 2018

The NRA thinking: "They're just kids. They'll get all excited about their proms or their Facebook walls or something; maybe some new singer or fashion trend. Don't worry. They'll forget."

Not this time. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2018

Seeing these incredible high school students speaking out and taking immediate action for gun control is the only truly encouraging thing I’ve seen in this country since that time we had a real president. KEEP GOING. WE LOVE YOU. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) February 21, 2018

Claiming some of the students on tv after #Parkland are actors is the work of a disgusting group of idiots with no sense of decency — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 20, 2018

Parkland Survivors and others that are standing up through the media are so brave and are true role models. I’m speechless at their courage. And so proud that these kids and young adults are our future. #GunControl #ParklandStudents The question now is will our leaders listen. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2018

"Never again should a child be afraid to go to school. Never again should children have to protest for our lives." These Parkland students are leading where politicians have utterly failed. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 21, 2018

Chelsea Clinton, appealing to a right-wing website:

Jim – could you please return to attacking me (or really any grownup) instead of the courageous #Parkland students? Thank you. https://t.co/t8ngiLllS6 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 20, 2018

In awe of Parkland students like Emma Gonzalez who are speaking out in the wake of the horrific tragedy they experienced. These kids shouldn’t have to be the voices of reason in our country right now, but they are – and we should listen. Emma – thank you. I stand with you. https://t.co/wVIsjwWQxO — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 19, 2018

This morning sums up the alt-right perfectly: grieving the loss of fake bot followers due to the #TwitterLockOut while calling the #ParklandStudents who lost actual friends "The Parkland Puppets." They are truly in the Upside-Down. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 21, 2018

to @davidhogg111 and all the other incredible people from #ParklandStudents do not be brought down by the attacks & lies we stand with you shoulder to shoulder thank you! — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 21, 2018

Attacking articulate, emotional student activists (particularly Parkland survivors!) is bone-headed strategy for those of us who defend the 2nd Amendment. Demonizing decent (if misguided) youngsters only undermines sincere, necessary efforts to protect a Constitutional right., — Michael Medved (@MedvedSHOW) February 21, 2018

@NRA member Ted Nugent who became guardian for a teen so he could have sex with her is pushing conspiracy theory about Parkland survivors. https://t.co/VFoZm2WuvL — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 21, 2018

Student Cameron Kasky’s response to Bill O’Reilly:

The big question is: should the media be promoting opinions by teenagers who are in an emotional state and facing extreme peer pressure in some cases? — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 20, 2018

And an oldie but a goodie: Student Carly’s classic response to Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren:

Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic. #FloridaShooting — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 15, 2018